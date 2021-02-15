Quick Hits: The Really Bad Contracts Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings win over Nashville Predators is big confidence boost

Erne contributed a goal in the first period, but it was Luke Glendening who starred. In his first game back after dealing with concussion-like symptoms, the defensive stalwart had a career night with a goal and two assists.

I wasn’t able to watch the last game, and of course I missed a really fun one. Awesome to see Glendening have a big offensive game.

Around the NHL

Here Are the Ugliest Contracts in the NHL Today - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty, Carey Price, all deservingly on this list. I mean, these are superstar-level bad deals. And the worst part of them is they’re all going to last a long, long time. There were only two criteria for a contract to appear on this list. No. 1, it has to be bad. No. 2, it has to have at least five years remaining on it after this season. So that means the likes of Phil Kessel, Loui Eriksson, Andrew Ladd, Brent Seabrook, P.K. Subban (let us catch our breath for a second here), Kyle Okposo, Milan Lucic, Jamie Benn, Jakub Voracek, Nikita Zaitsev, Frans Nielsen and Mikko Koskinen are exempt.

I do find it very funny that criteria 1 for a contract to be on the ugly contract list is: It has to be bad. It sounds like the “heat until hot” direction on a can of soup.

Also, a lot of these contracts have something in common. Each of the players was very good at some point. It shows the danger of signing players to long term deals. So many of the contracts turn from reasonable deals to very bad very quickly.