Red Wings vs Blackhawks: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
#RedWings lines/D pairs at skate:— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 15, 2021
Zadina-Larkin-Brome
Ryan-Fabbri-Mantha
Filppula-Namestnikov-Gagner
Nielsen-Glendening-Erne
Smith extra
Merrill-Hronek
Staal-Stecher
Nemeth-Djoos
DeKeyser-Biega extras
DeKeyser waived yesterday, has until noon to clear. pic.twitter.com/awjYqiyke7
#RedWings morning skate. Greiss in starter’s net for game tonight vs. Blackhawks. Injured Bertuzzi and Helm not skating. pic.twitter.com/9Ulbi1JpgU— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 15, 2021
Danny DeKeyser cleared waivers. Here's what Detroit Red Wings hope to see next https://t.co/PlPiG5svWK— Freep Sports (@freepsports) February 15, 2021
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Mathias Brome - Dylan Larkin - Filip Zadina
Anthony Mantha - Robby Fabbri - Bobby Ryan
Valtteri Filppula - Vladislav Namestnikov - Sam Gagner
Frans Nielsen - Luke Glendening - Adam Erne
Defense
Jon Merrill - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Patrik Nemeth - Christian Djoos
Goalies
Thomas Greiss
Jonathan Bernier
Chicago
Forwards
Alex DeBrincat - Pius Suter - Patrick Kane
Mattias Janmark - Dylan Strome - Domin Kubalik
Brandon Hagel - Carl Soderberg - Philipp Kurashev
Matthew Highmore - David Kampf - Reese Johnson
Defense
Duncan Keith - Ian Mitchell
Calvin De Haan - Lucas Carlsson
Nikita Zadorov - Nicolas Beaudin
Goalies
Kevin Lankinen
Malcolm Subban
Keys to the Game
1. Top Line Production
On Saturday the Wings got what they never get, production from the bottom end of the lineup. The same cannot be expected tonight. But what they should be able to count on is some tallies on the gamesheet from the players at the top of the lineup. Dylan Larkin and Filip Zadina have seemingly played well lately, but the points haven’t followed. If the Wings are going to put back to back wins together they need hot stretches from these two. Expect them to heat up starting tonight against a Chicago team that sets up nicely for them to get going.
2. A Powerplay Goal
This one sort of ties in with the previous key. It doesn’t have to be even strength that the Wings top guys get their production from. It’s just assumed these days because of the black hole that the team’s powerplay is. Nobody is expecting the Red Wings special teams to shoot the lights out, but 30th in the league at 7.8% and in the middle of an extended dry spell. The excuses are over, they need to get on the board via the man advantage, because their opponent tonight certainly knows how.
3. Focus on #88 and #12
The Blackawks are performing better than anyone expected. Given the absence of Toews and Dach, the Hawks were supposed to be fighting with Detroit for the bottom of the division. But much like Anakin Skywalker, we have underestimated Patrick Kane’s power. Despite hitting 32 years old this season Patrick Kane is still a force, racking up 22 points so far despite little support. The main beneficiary of his play has been the winger opposite him on the top line in Alex DeBrincat, leading the team with 8 goals. The good news is that behind these two, the Blackhawks have a big drop-off in what they can beat you with. If the Wings want to walk away with another win tonight, a large part of that will be holding the fort when these two are on the ice.
