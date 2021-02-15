Red Wings vs Blackhawks: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

#RedWings lines/D pairs at skate:

Zadina-Larkin-Brome

Ryan-Fabbri-Mantha

Filppula-Namestnikov-Gagner

Nielsen-Glendening-Erne

Smith extra

Merrill-Hronek

Staal-Stecher

Nemeth-Djoos

DeKeyser-Biega extras

DeKeyser waived yesterday, has until noon to clear. pic.twitter.com/awjYqiyke7 — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 15, 2021

#RedWings morning skate. Greiss in starter’s net for game tonight vs. Blackhawks. Injured Bertuzzi and Helm not skating. pic.twitter.com/9Ulbi1JpgU — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 15, 2021

Danny DeKeyser cleared waivers. Here's what Detroit Red Wings hope to see next https://t.co/PlPiG5svWK — Freep Sports (@freepsports) February 15, 2021

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Mathias Brome - Dylan Larkin - Filip Zadina

Anthony Mantha - Robby Fabbri - Bobby Ryan

Valtteri Filppula - Vladislav Namestnikov - Sam Gagner

Frans Nielsen - Luke Glendening - Adam Erne

Defense

Jon Merrill - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Troy Stecher

Patrik Nemeth - Christian Djoos

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Jonathan Bernier

Chicago

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat - Pius Suter - Patrick Kane

Mattias Janmark - Dylan Strome - Domin Kubalik

Brandon Hagel - Carl Soderberg - Philipp Kurashev

Matthew Highmore - David Kampf - Reese Johnson

Defense

Duncan Keith - Ian Mitchell

Calvin De Haan - Lucas Carlsson

Nikita Zadorov - Nicolas Beaudin

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen

Malcolm Subban

Keys to the Game

1. Top Line Production

On Saturday the Wings got what they never get, production from the bottom end of the lineup. The same cannot be expected tonight. But what they should be able to count on is some tallies on the gamesheet from the players at the top of the lineup. Dylan Larkin and Filip Zadina have seemingly played well lately, but the points haven’t followed. If the Wings are going to put back to back wins together they need hot stretches from these two. Expect them to heat up starting tonight against a Chicago team that sets up nicely for them to get going.

2. A Powerplay Goal

This one sort of ties in with the previous key. It doesn’t have to be even strength that the Wings top guys get their production from. It’s just assumed these days because of the black hole that the team’s powerplay is. Nobody is expecting the Red Wings special teams to shoot the lights out, but 30th in the league at 7.8% and in the middle of an extended dry spell. The excuses are over, they need to get on the board via the man advantage, because their opponent tonight certainly knows how.

3. Focus on #88 and #12

The Blackawks are performing better than anyone expected. Given the absence of Toews and Dach, the Hawks were supposed to be fighting with Detroit for the bottom of the division. But much like Anakin Skywalker, we have underestimated Patrick Kane’s power. Despite hitting 32 years old this season Patrick Kane is still a force, racking up 22 points so far despite little support. The main beneficiary of his play has been the winger opposite him on the top line in Alex DeBrincat, leading the team with 8 goals. The good news is that behind these two, the Blackhawks have a big drop-off in what they can beat you with. If the Wings want to walk away with another win tonight, a large part of that will be holding the fort when these two are on the ice.