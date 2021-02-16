Quick Hits: The CHLM Edition

In Red Wings Land

What's next for Detroit Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser after waivers

“He’s recovering from a major back surgery that can take up to two years,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “We’re about a year and some out. The good thing for us is, he’s making progress. Will he ever have the exact same power that he had? Most guys that have major surgery probably are never quite to that. That doesn’t mean he can’t be a really effective player, still. But it’s just the reality of what happens when you have major surgery.”

I would love for DeKeyser to get back to where he was a couple years ago. It seems like we’ll have to wait and see at this point.

Let’s Do That Hockey: Talking Blackhawks vs. Red Wings and more with WIIM’s Peter Flynn - Second City Hockey

Although Peter Flynn — an editor for Winging it in Motown — was born a hockey fan, his first team affinity was with the New York Islanders. “We grew up in south Connecticut, and my father was a big hockey fan. He had season tickets for the Islanders from their inception until they won the cup (in 1979). Then they just got too expensive.”

It feels weird to put this in here because it’s about me, but I would include it if it was about any of the other WIIM writers, so I guess I should include it.

Around the NHL

The Original Sixes

Fast, physical and innovative. These are the words used by newspaper reporters to describe the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes established in 1895. Sixty-three years before Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree became the first Black player to suit up in the National Hockey League, dozens of all-Black teams competed on the ice in the Nova Scotia in the late 1800s, forming the first-ever professional hockey league, the CHLM.

There’s some incredible stuff in here, and I highly suggest people take the time to read it. I didn’t know a large portion of the info in here.