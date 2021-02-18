SBN Reacts: The Wingscoaster

This is SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Each week, SB Nation sends out questions to the most plugged in Detroit Red Wings fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The 2021 season has been far from smooth, both for the Detroit Red Wings and the rest of the league.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, 83 percent of Red Wings fans said they are confident the team is headed in the right direction. That’s up from 72 percent last week, but down from 89 percent two weeks ago.

With the up and down nature of the Red Wings’ season, 84 percent of fans said they are concerned about the team’s depth.

The biggest issue facing Detroit and every other team in the NHL is clearly problems surrounding COVID-19. Teams around the league have had to reschedule games and deal with players missing after testing positive. However, even with that less than one-quarter of fans around the country think the NHL needs a league-wide pause to the season.

