Red Wings vs Panthers: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Following last night’s game, Jeff Blashill announced the passing of long time team masseur “Cheeka”. Thoughts and prayers to his friends and family.

UPDATE: Defenseman Alex Biega has been assigned to the #RedWings taxi squad. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 20, 2021

So it looks like Biega won’t be among any changes to the lineup.

Seider can’t arrive soon enough. Soderblom too, he just happens to be on the wrong end here.

Good morning!!



We love ‘em so much, we decided to bring our #ReverseRetro jerseys on the road with us for tonight.



See ya at 5pm! #FLAvsDET pic.twitter.com/gk4zFOJkZ1 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 20, 2021

The Wings still haven’t announced when they’ll be wearing theirs. Maybe in the playoffs...

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Anthony Mantha

Mathias Brome - Robby Fabbri - Bobby Ryan

Frans Nielsen - Valtteri Filppula - Sam Gagner

Darren Helm - Luke Glendening - Adam Erne

Defense

Jon Merrill - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Troy Stecher

Patrik Nemeth - Christian Djoos

Goalies

Jonathan Bernier

Thomas Greiss

Florida

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Huberdeau - Alexander Wennberg - Patric Hornqvist

Frank Vatrano - Eetu Luostarinen - Owen Tippett

Ryan Lomberg - Juho Lammikko - Brett Connolly

Defense

MacKenzie Weegar - Aaron Ekblad

Gustav Forsling - Anton Stralman

Keith Yandle - Radko Gudas

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Chris Driedger

Keys to the Game

1. Come Out Strong

After a particularly bad game like that, Detroit absolutely has to come out with energy. Ideally they need to score the first goal early to shake off last night’s game and get some positive momentum going. But even if they can’t, just sending an early message that today won’t be easy for Florida is critical.

2. Let’s Go Big Guns

Yesterday the goal’s game from Bobby Ryan and a friendly bounce on a Filppula shot. For what it’s worth Fabbri had a pair of assists, and Larkin had one of his own. But the Wings need a lot more than that. They need the guys they count on to score to deliver. Between Mantha, Larkin, and even Zadina should they remain a line, need to have a outburst today. Collectively for these three, the points have been hard to come by lately. It’s time for any one of them to get hot, as Detroit desperately needs them to in order to ever score enough to win games.

3. Bernier Needs a Big, Game-Stealing Performance

Florida, not expected to be a strong team this year, is off to an 11-2-2 start for a reason. They’re making the most of what they have and plan to continue riding this early season surge. What it will likely take to beat them is a big time game from the goaltender. Enter Jonathan Bernier. What he was able to do for the majority of last season deserves heavy merit. But we haven’t quite seen that from him this year yet in his limited appearances due to injury. He’s been alright, gives the Wings a chance to win most times he’s in there, as his record shows. But he hasn’t delivered a 1st star level game yet. It’s not fair to put this on him, but with the Wings slumping in the worst way, they could use a boost from some show-stopping saves to help tilt the ice the other way.