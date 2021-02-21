Quick Hits: The Darn Sun Edition

In Red Wings Land
Detroit Red Wings mourn death of longtime masseur Sergei Tchekmarev - Freep
“He was one of the best people I’ve ever been around,” Blashill said. “One of the kindest. Cared and had an unreal outlook on life. My heart goes out to his family. And certainly to some many people around here who loved him, including myself.”
Still bummed about this.
Ducks place Adam Henrique on waivers #FlyTogether https://t.co/loC4tKNDQo— Anaheim Calling (@AnaheimCalling) February 20, 2021
You pull the trigger on this?
Around the NHL
Bettman: “We’ve done over 30 outdoor games....Sunshine has always been our enemy.”— Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) February 20, 2021
This is sure to help Bettman in his quest to convince people he’s not a vampire.
Hischier named captain of Devils prior to season debut - NHL.com
Hischier said he was told by general manager Tom Fitzgerald before the game he would be named catpain. He also said he was given a video featuring former Devils captains, including Greene.
“They left me a video message and that’s how they talked to me,” Hischier said. “Andy Greene was one of them. I got to learn from him a lot. Those three years with him were great for me, everyday on the ice, off the ice.
“It was just all former captains on the message, [Bryce] Salvador was there, ‘Greeny’ was there. It was nice to see all the former captains talking to me. it was special to me.”
That’s kind of cool, to be honest.
