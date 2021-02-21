Quick Hits: The Darn Sun Edition

“He was one of the best people I’ve ever been around,” Blashill said. “One of the kindest. Cared and had an unreal outlook on life. My heart goes out to his family. And certainly to some many people around here who loved him, including myself.”

Still bummed about this.

You pull the trigger on this?

This is sure to help Bettman in his quest to convince people he’s not a vampire.

Hischier said he was told by general manager Tom Fitzgerald before the game he would be named catpain. He also said he was given a video featuring former Devils captains, including Greene.

“They left me a video message and that’s how they talked to me,” Hischier said. “Andy Greene was one of them. I got to learn from him a lot. Those three years with him were great for me, everyday on the ice, off the ice.

“It was just all former captains on the message, [Bryce] Salvador was there, ‘Greeny’ was there. It was nice to see all the former captains talking to me. it was special to me.”