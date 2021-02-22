Quick Hits: The Wait How Long? Edition

In Red Wings Land

One year later [1929], the Detroit Cougars, before being known as the Red Wings, clinched their first-ever playoff berth, with a 1-0 win over the Rangers. Goaltender Clarence “Dolly” Dolson recorded the eighth shutout of his rookie season and the first of three straight shutouts. Steve Yzerman scored two goals and added an assist, on Feb. 21, 1989, to lead the Red Wings to a 6-5 win at the Islanders. The three points gave him 123, breaking the team’s single-season record of 121 set by Marcel Dionne in 1974-75.

Aside from paywalled articles, the only Wings-related Sunday news from the trades was that Nielsen was waived and the team beat Florida on Saturday.

Around the NHL

Planning the 2021 NHL Draft, currently scheduled to take place July 23-24, has been a process made more complicated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the desire to adjust its date is not a new one. Three weeks ago, Friedman reported that there were teams who would be interested in seeing the draft moved back to December or January instead of July. Another possibility being considered was doing two drafts next June — a late ‘02 and an ‘03 draft on one day, and the late ‘03 and ‘04 draft a few days later — to accommodate the full draft class.

Looks like we may have to wait EVEN LONGER to find out who we’re going to draft at 5th overall.