SBN Reacts: 1 in 5 Red Wings fans say they’re confident in coaching

The success or failure of any team is dependent on a number of factors. Not only do the players need to be at the top of their game, but coaches and the front office need to put them in the best position to win.

According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, 78 percent of Detroit Red Wings fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction. That is down from 83 percent last week and up from 72 percent two weeks ago.

With the ups and downs in confidence, fans have extremely mixed feelings on team leadership, clearly finding fault in one particular part.

From a national perspective, confidence is very split. Just over half of hockey fans around the league said they are confident in Gary Bettman as NHL commissioner. The mark has dropped a few points from 56 percent over last summer.

