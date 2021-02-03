Quick Hits: The “Getting a Player Back is Our Trade Deadline Acquisition” Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings' roster could receive jolt as team hits the road

Blashill sounded confident Fabbri and Erne will play on the first game of the trip. Gagner and Merrill were not eligible to practice Tuesday, so they may be jumping in cold after a two-week layoff (COVID–19 protocol requires players not exert themselves for at least 10 days, after which they skated by themselves).

Good news for Detroit fans, as we will start to get players back soon. Of course we’ll have to see what players leave the lineup to make room.

Around the NHL

31 Thoughts: Why Sabres-Islanders postponement is cause for concern

1. You don’t want to panic and call it the nuclear scenario, but it’s incredibly concerning that Buffalo’s game with the Islanders on Tuesday night is cancelled days after the Sabres played New Jersey. The Sabres are very upset, with the Devils now on hiatus after close to 10 positive COVID tests.

Since this article posted, New Jersey added five more players to the list, while taking one off, leaving them with 14 players in COVID protocol. Not great.

