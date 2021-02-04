Quick Hits: The Ripening Edition

Red Wings look for Rasmussen, Cholowski to develop further in Grand Rapids - mlive.com

“This, to me, a very normal course of development for him,” Blashill said. “The only difference is he had that year between junior and the American League where he played for us, where I think in a perfect world he would have played in the American League.

“He’s going to do down and work hard and hopefully he looks like he doesn’t belong down there, he looks so good that we’re calling him back up.”