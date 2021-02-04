Quick Hits: The Ripening Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings look for Rasmussen, Cholowski to develop further in Grand Rapids - mlive.com
“This, to me, a very normal course of development for him,” Blashill said. “The only difference is he had that year between junior and the American League where he played for us, where I think in a perfect world he would have played in the American League.
“He’s going to do down and work hard and hopefully he looks like he doesn’t belong down there, he looks so good that we’re calling him back up.”
That makes sense assuming they follow through on that last part. We’ll see.
Around the NHL
Armstrong of Blues named Canada GM for 2022 Beijing Olympics
Armstrong, the GM of the St. Louis Blues, will be joined on the Hockey Canada Olympic management group by Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland, who will be associate GM; and Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney and Florida Panthers adviser Roberto Luongo, who each will be an assistant GM.
Interesting to see Luongo added there.
Loading comments...