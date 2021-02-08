Quick Hits: The Sit-Down Edition

In Red Wings Land

“I just made the decision to go with the group I went with,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “Any conversation I had with Anthony is private. I’m not going go to comment further.” The Wings (3-8-2) play at Florida again Tuesday. Given their victory Sunday, Mantha could sit again. That would be a damming situation, considering he is a top-line player and signed for four years and $22.8 million in the offseason.

There’s more on Smith in there, but again this is a headline meant to generate clicks that doesn’t deliver on the content it promises.

Around the NHL

Coach Rick Bowness said he didn’t know if Khudobin would miss more than one game, and that communication with any player regarding discipline is very open.

“We’re a family and we’ll deal with things internally,” Bowness said Saturday. “But you deal with things by communicating and making your feelings known on what is and what isn’t acceptable. I have very few rules, but you [darn] well better follow them.”

I know which coach’s comments I prefer out of these two.