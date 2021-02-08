Quick Hits: The Sit-Down Edition

In Red Wings Land
What Detroit Red Wings’ victory says about Givani Smith — and Anthony Mantha - Freep
“I just made the decision to go with the group I went with,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “Any conversation I had with Anthony is private. I’m not going go to comment further.”
The Wings (3-8-2) play at Florida again Tuesday. Given their victory Sunday, Mantha could sit again. That would be a damming situation, considering he is a top-line player and signed for four years and $22.8 million in the offseason.
There’s more on Smith in there, but again this is a headline meant to generate clicks that doesn’t deliver on the content it promises.
Khudobin scratched for Stars due to discipline - NHL.com
Coach Rick Bowness said he didn’t know if Khudobin would miss more than one game, and that communication with any player regarding discipline is very open.
“We’re a family and we’ll deal with things internally,” Bowness said Saturday. “But you deal with things by communicating and making your feelings known on what is and what isn’t acceptable. I have very few rules, but you [darn] well better follow them.”
I know which coach’s comments I prefer out of these two.
