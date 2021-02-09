Quick Hits: The Bad Numbers Edition

In Red Wings Land

As you’ll see in the case of Anthony Mantha, he has a strong FF% through 12 games played, but his PDO is trash. Why? Well, there are a lot of contributing factors here. As mentioned, PDO can show how opportunistic a player is and how fortunate bounces are for his team when he’s on the ice.

I didn’t want to use this post, but the more interesting stuff out there is all paywalled and at least this is a discussion point on how much advanced stats have evolved from the analysis presented here.

If nothing else, share what you’ve got.

Around the NHL

The Devils are up to 19 players on the COVID absences list, including Nico Hischier. Victor Rask and Carson Soucy added to the Wild list, which is now at 11 players. #NHL pic.twitter.com/7lxi9Cz5OY — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 8, 2021

Is that bad?