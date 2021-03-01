Quick Hits: The Return of the King? Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings’ Evgeny Svechnikov looks to build on strong start - mlive.com

He’s got the right attitude. It’s nice to see that rewarded so far.

“Keep working on the little things, the details, getting more confidence, feeling a little better,” Svechnikov said. “I’ve played only (four) games (between Grand Rapids and Detroit), so I think it’s going to come even better. Keep working hard and doing the right things and playing for the team and trying to win the next game.”

We don’t know how to tell you this but...double it We’re overwhelmed by your support and wanted to report that we have received nearly 200 donations totaling almost $10k this weekend - and they’re still coming in! — Jamie Daniels Foundation (@JDanielsFund) February 28, 2021

Absolutely incredible.

Around the NHL

Lundqvist not rushing decision on future in NHL after open-heart surgery

It would be great to see Lundqvist back in the league, but it’s more important that he’s healthy. It sounds like things are going well so far.