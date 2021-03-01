 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Return of the King? Edition

By PeterWiiM
In Red Wings Land

Red Wings’ Evgeny Svechnikov looks to build on strong start - mlive.com

He’s got the right attitude. It’s nice to see that rewarded so far.

“Keep working on the little things, the details, getting more confidence, feeling a little better,” Svechnikov said. “I’ve played only (four) games (between Grand Rapids and Detroit), so I think it’s going to come even better. Keep working hard and doing the right things and playing for the team and trying to win the next game.”

Absolutely incredible.

Around the NHL

Lundqvist not rushing decision on future in NHL after open-heart surgery
It would be great to see Lundqvist back in the league, but it’s more important that he’s healthy. It sounds like things are going well so far.

"Going to the rink this week has been very rewarding," Lundqvist tweeted Thursday. "My health is obviously my No.1 priority. It will be months before I can make any decisions regarding my future after more tests/convos with doctors. The one thing I do know with 100% certainty is that I still love the game."

