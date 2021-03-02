Quick Hits: The Reverse Retro Edition

In Red Wings Land
Oh yay. Finally. The moment I was “waiting” for.
The moment you've been waiting for...#ReverseRetro: 3/2 and 3/4. pic.twitter.com/XizSmmKtSh— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 1, 2021
Around the NHL
Looking at 2021 NHL standings with normal divisional alignment
It’s an interesting look at “what if?” but at the same time there are some very clear aspects keeping this from being too enlightening. Detroit, for example, is only playing against a couple of the teams in the regular Atlantic Division, etc.
• By straight points, the Atlantic Division has the top three teams in the NHL so far, and by points percentage they account for four of the top six teams league-wide. Those four teams are spread across three divisions (Tampa and Florida share one) so, at the top at least, this division is showing the strongest in the temporary realignment.
Loading comments...