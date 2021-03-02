Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets — Gameday Updates, Projected Lineups and Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
The #RedWings today recalled center Michael Rasmussen from the Grand Rapids Griffins.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 2, 2021
Additionally, the Red Wings reassigned defenseman Gustav Lindstrom to the team’s taxi squad from Grand Rapids and reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Griffins from the taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/s56vNSbPLO
The moment you've been waiting for...#ReverseRetro: 3/2 and 3/4. pic.twitter.com/XizSmmKtSh— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 1, 2021
A member of #CBJ hockey ops is in COVID protocol. Team says tonight’s game is on for now, but Jarmo and Torts are speaking now.— Mark Scheig (@markscheig) March 2, 2021
Stay tuned, I guess?
#CBJ forward lines in morning skate (don't put a ton of stock in the order):— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 2, 2021
Laine-Roslovic-Atkinson
Bemstrom-Nash-Bjorkstrand
Domi-Texier-Stenlund
Robinson-Jenner-Foligno
UPDATE:
UPDATE: Forwards Mathias Brome and Evgeny Svechnikov have been recalled from the taxi squad.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 2, 2021
Additionally, forward Frans Nielsen has been assigned to the taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/4HPuirRr6u
So it looks like Rasmussen in, Nielsen out from last game’s lineup. I’m guessing that means Larkin and Fabbri still out, although it could be a game time decision
Projected Lineups
Detroit Red Wings
We haven’t heard anything yet about Fabbri or Larkin coming back in the lineup. They recalled Rasmussen to Detroit, not just to the taxi squad, so I imagine he’ll play tonight, but that’s not a guarantee. For now, I’m using the lines from last game, so please don’t read anything into this.
Also, remember that Nemeth was out due to COVID protocol (which does not necessarily mean a positive COVID test), so it’s entirely possible that other players who played last game could be out of the lineup.
Forwards
Bobby Ryan — Valtteri Filppula — Anthony Mantha
Filip Zadina — Vladislav Namestnikov — Sam Gagner
Darren Helm — Luke Glendening — Adam Erne
Mathias Bromé — Frans Nielsen — Evgeny Svechnikov
Defense
Danny DeKeyser — Filip Hronek
Marc Staal — Jon Merrill
Christian Djoos — Alex Biega
Goalies
Jonathan Bernier
Thomas Greiss
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forwards
Laine - Roslovic - Atkinson
Bemstrom - Nash - Bjorkstrand
Domi - Texier - Stenlund
Robinson - Jenner - Foligno
Defense
Werenski - Jones
Carlsson - Savard
Gavrikov - Del Zotto
Goalies
Korpisalo
Kivlenieks
Keys to the Game
- Don’t give up five goals in the third period. I mean, don’t give up five goals in any period, or in the whole game.
- Get Laine benched. Spread rumors that make their way to the Blue Jackets locker room that Laine said Tortorella was “friendly.” Point at Laine not back checking on a play and yell to Torts: “Is this your king?!” Something. Keep him off the ice as much as possible.
- Close it down. Last game, numerous goals were scored in which the Hawks player with the puck had all sorts of time and space to pick a corner. The team needs to engage sooner on defense to prevent that from happening.
