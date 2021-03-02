 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets — Gameday Updates, Projected Lineups and Keys to the Game

New, 68 comments
By PeterWiiM
Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Gameday Updates

Stay tuned, I guess?

UPDATE:

So it looks like Rasmussen in, Nielsen out from last game’s lineup. I’m guessing that means Larkin and Fabbri still out, although it could be a game time decision

Projected Lineups

Detroit Red Wings

We haven’t heard anything yet about Fabbri or Larkin coming back in the lineup. They recalled Rasmussen to Detroit, not just to the taxi squad, so I imagine he’ll play tonight, but that’s not a guarantee. For now, I’m using the lines from last game, so please don’t read anything into this.

Also, remember that Nemeth was out due to COVID protocol (which does not necessarily mean a positive COVID test), so it’s entirely possible that other players who played last game could be out of the lineup.

Forwards

Bobby Ryan — Valtteri Filppula — Anthony Mantha
Filip Zadina — Vladislav Namestnikov — Sam Gagner
Darren Helm — Luke Glendening — Adam Erne
Mathias Bromé — Frans Nielsen — Evgeny Svechnikov

Defense

Danny DeKeyser — Filip Hronek
Marc Staal — Jon Merrill
Christian Djoos — Alex Biega

Goalies

Jonathan Bernier
Thomas Greiss

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards

Laine - Roslovic - Atkinson
Bemstrom - Nash - Bjorkstrand
Domi - Texier - Stenlund
Robinson - Jenner - Foligno

Defense

Werenski - Jones
Carlsson - Savard
Gavrikov - Del Zotto

Goalies

Korpisalo
Kivlenieks

Keys to the Game

  1. Don’t give up five goals in the third period. I mean, don’t give up five goals in any period, or in the whole game.
  2. Get Laine benched. Spread rumors that make their way to the Blue Jackets locker room that Laine said Tortorella was “friendly.” Point at Laine not back checking on a play and yell to Torts: “Is this your king?!” Something. Keep him off the ice as much as possible.
  3. Close it down. Last game, numerous goals were scored in which the Hawks player with the puck had all sorts of time and space to pick a corner. The team needs to engage sooner on defense to prevent that from happening.

Loading comments...