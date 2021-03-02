Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets — Gameday Updates, Projected Lineups and Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates

The #RedWings today recalled center Michael Rasmussen from the Grand Rapids Griffins.



Additionally, the Red Wings reassigned defenseman Gustav Lindstrom to the team’s taxi squad from Grand Rapids and reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Griffins from the taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/s56vNSbPLO — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 2, 2021

The moment you've been waiting for...#ReverseRetro: 3/2 and 3/4. pic.twitter.com/XizSmmKtSh — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 1, 2021

A member of #CBJ hockey ops is in COVID protocol. Team says tonight’s game is on for now, but Jarmo and Torts are speaking now. — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) March 2, 2021

Stay tuned, I guess?

#CBJ forward lines in morning skate (don't put a ton of stock in the order):

Laine-Roslovic-Atkinson

Bemstrom-Nash-Bjorkstrand

Domi-Texier-Stenlund

Robinson-Jenner-Foligno — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 2, 2021

UPDATE:

UPDATE: Forwards Mathias Brome and Evgeny Svechnikov have been recalled from the taxi squad.



Additionally, forward Frans Nielsen has been assigned to the taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/4HPuirRr6u — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 2, 2021

So it looks like Rasmussen in, Nielsen out from last game’s lineup. I’m guessing that means Larkin and Fabbri still out, although it could be a game time decision

Projected Lineups

We haven’t heard anything yet about Fabbri or Larkin coming back in the lineup. They recalled Rasmussen to Detroit, not just to the taxi squad, so I imagine he’ll play tonight, but that’s not a guarantee. For now, I’m using the lines from last game, so please don’t read anything into this.

Also, remember that Nemeth was out due to COVID protocol (which does not necessarily mean a positive COVID test), so it’s entirely possible that other players who played last game could be out of the lineup.

Forwards

Bobby Ryan — Valtteri Filppula — Anthony Mantha

Filip Zadina — Vladislav Namestnikov — Sam Gagner

Darren Helm — Luke Glendening — Adam Erne

Mathias Bromé — Frans Nielsen — Evgeny Svechnikov

Defense

Danny DeKeyser — Filip Hronek

Marc Staal — Jon Merrill

Christian Djoos — Alex Biega

Goalies

Jonathan Bernier

Thomas Greiss

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards

Laine - Roslovic - Atkinson

Bemstrom - Nash - Bjorkstrand

Domi - Texier - Stenlund

Robinson - Jenner - Foligno

Defense

Werenski - Jones

Carlsson - Savard

Gavrikov - Del Zotto

Goalies

Korpisalo

Kivlenieks

