SBN Reacts: Outdoor games

According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, 75 percent of Detroit Red Wings fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction. That’s down from 78 percent last week and 83 percent the week before.

While Red Wings fans are focused in on the team, one of the biggest stories around the league came from a city that doesn’t have an NHL team at all.

Last month the league had to adjust its schedule and delay the start of the second of two outdoor games played on the shores of Lake Tahoe after the warm weather created poor ice conditions. Despite the issues, fans around the country still care about playing the annual outdoor games.

On top of simply caring about the games, a clear majority of fans believe the extra work needed both by the league and players is worth it in order to make these games work.

I do appreciate the percentage of people who don't care about the outdoor games, but do think they're worth the work.

