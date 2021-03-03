Quick Hits: The Chicken Soup Out of Something Smelly Edition

In Red Wings Land

This started on the Red Wings subreddit, got signal boosted by Prashanth, and the end result is so amazing.

The Detroit Red Wings community rallied together and put the power play drought to good use - over 280 donors raised almost $15,000 for the Jamie Daniels Foundation. We're so grateful for your support! https://t.co/9VntCQib9e — Jamie Daniels Foundation (@JDanielsFund) March 2, 2021

Around the NHL

Nothing new specifically about the Red Wings in here. Although this section could affect Detroit.