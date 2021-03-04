 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Good Stick Edition

By PeterWiiM
NHL: SEP 22 Preseason - Penguins at Red Wings Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Pretty...pretty...pretty good.

I can’t think of one good reason that Jeff Blashill couldn’t just say that Svechnikov will be in the lineup tomorrow.

Around the NHL

Crosby remains out for Penguins because of COVID-19 protocol

"As I said to our players, we can do all the right things and this kind of stuff could happen," Sullivan said before the game Tuesday. "The other thing I would say is just because someone is on the COVID protocol list doesn't necessarily mean that they have COVID. There are protocols put in place for a reason, and we will do our very best to adhere to them."

I have no idea why Crosby is on the COVID protocol list, but I am reminded of the time that definitely did not have mumps.

