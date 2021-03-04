Quick Hits: The Good Stick Edition

In Red Wings Land

Pretty...pretty...pretty good.

To be effective defensively, you need a good stick.

How is Moritz Seider's defensive stickwork? Take a look: pic.twitter.com/Rj3u87yFeA — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) March 1, 2021

I can’t think of one good reason that Jeff Blashill couldn’t just say that Svechnikov will be in the lineup tomorrow.

Jeff Blashill wouldn't commit to Evgeny Svechnikov being in lineup when Red Wings are at Hurricanes (home to brother, Andrei) Thursday, but said he knows how much it would mean to Evgeny. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 3, 2021

Evgeny Svechnikov said he practiced today on line with Luke Glendening and Darren Helm, good indication he'll play Thursday when Red Wings at Hurricanes. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 3, 2021

Around the NHL

Crosby remains out for Penguins because of COVID-19 protocol

"As I said to our players, we can do all the right things and this kind of stuff could happen," Sullivan said before the game Tuesday. "The other thing I would say is just because someone is on the COVID protocol list doesn't necessarily mean that they have COVID. There are protocols put in place for a reason, and we will do our very best to adhere to them."

I have no idea why Crosby is on the COVID protocol list, but I am reminded of the time that definitely did not have mumps.