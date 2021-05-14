Quick Hits: The Unmasking Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings: 2020-21 Grades for the Young Core

Prior to the 2020-21 campaign, I outlined benchmarks for Detroit’s young core – goals that exemplified developmental progress. Now that the season is over, let’s revisit those benchmarks, see how the players fared, and dish out pass/fail grades accordingly.

I tried to use three other articles, but they are all paywalled. I’m not a big fan of this analysis, but it’s all I have to go with.

Around the NHL

2021 NHL Playoffs: Stanley Cup playoffs scores, schedule, standings, games, TV channels, times - CBSSports.com

Hockey fans know that the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the best postseasons in sports. With the regular season wrapping up, it's almost that time again to watch teams battle it out for the Stanley Cup.

Now that we know when the playoffs are starting, we can start thinking about the matchups. Which one are you most looking forward to?

CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Can Stop Wearing Masks Indoors : NPR

The CDC says masks may still be required by state, local, tribal or territorial laws as well as businesses and workplaces. But some local jurisdictions swiftly announced they would update their own regulations to conform with the CDC guidance, and more are expected to follow.

Obviously this announcement won’t change everything overnight, but it’s an important first step to getting back to normalcy. We’ll have to see how it affects the amount of fans allowed in arenas. You would think that teams who have all or most of their players vaccinated may see some benefit from this.