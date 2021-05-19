Quick Hits: The Good News Bad News Ugly News Edition

In Red Wings Land
Moritz Seider utses till Årets back på SHL Awards pic.twitter.com/c8wllyUHKB— C More Sport (@cmoresport) May 18, 2021
Why Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is keeping Jeff Blashill as coach: ‘We play hard’ - Freep
“I feel our team is collectively very competitive,” Yzerman said. “Whether we play well or not every night is different, but we play hard. Our players play hard and I think that’s a reflection of the coaching staff, that they have the respect of the players.”
“Jeff has really worked with me with transitioning our young players into the lineup, being patient with them,” Yzerman said. “Not handing them positions or ice time, really forcing them to earn it and guiding them along.”
Around the League
Not sure what to expect for a timeline of announcements from the Canucks, but word tonight is Jim Benning was given indication in the last 24 hours that he is to return.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 19, 2021
Ouch. Sorry Canucks fans.
King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL
The National Hockey League today announced the 31 team nominees for the 2020-21 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
Obviously Larkin is ours.
