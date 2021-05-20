Quick Hits: The Feeling Lucky? Edition

In Red Wings Land

“I don’t have to have surgery. I just have to rest and let it heal and I’ll be ready to go for next season.” Larkin should begin training by mid-June and is expecting to use his golf clubs by the end of the summer. “I believe in what the doctors are telling me and I believe in the plan,” he said. “Right now the most important things are resting and letting it heal. “I will be ready for the start of the (next) season.”

Larkin is diplomatic about how much of a dirty rat play it was by Jamie Benn, but I definitely wouldn’t mind if the first time the Wings face Dallas next year, somebody hand-delivers him a sternly-worded letter demanding an apology breakfast.

Eemil Viro #RedWings

3 year ELC

$850,833 cap hit / $925k AAV



2021-22: $750k Base + $92.5k SB + $82.5k GP

2022-23: $750k Base + $92.5k SB + $82.5k GP

2023-24: $775k Base + $92.5k SB + $57.5k GP



Detroit drafted Viro in the 3rd RD (70th overall) in 2020

2021 NHL Draft Lottery Set for Wednesday, June 2

NEW YORK (May 19, 2021) – The National Hockey League announced today the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, used to determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, will be held on Wednesday, June 2, at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio. The 2021 NHL Draft Lottery will consist of two drawings: the 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall. Participants in the Draft Lottery include the expansion Seattle Kraken, who begin play in the 2021-22 season, and all clubs that did not qualify for this season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kraken enter the Draft Lottery as the No. 3 seed and owning the exact same lottery odds as the No. 4 seed (the team finishing the regular season with the third-worst regular-season record), mirroring the status of the Vegas Golden Knights entering their inaugural Draft Lottery participation in 2017. The Kraken will be guaranteed no lower than the fifth overall selection. To accommodate the addition of a 16th team in the Draft Lottery, the odds for all other participating teams have been reduced proportionally from the odds utilized in last year’s Draft Lottery.

Detroit’s at 7.6% for first overall.