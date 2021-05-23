Quick Hits: The Streak Edition

In Red Wings Land

THIS DATE IN 2009: Nicklas Lidstrom of the @DetroitRedWings sets an NHL record by playing in his 228th consecutive playoff game. Lidstrom finished his career with 263 postseason games, second all-time to former teammate Chris Chelios (266): https://t.co/hXOA4slbYI #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/belOEbq8Dy — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 22, 2021

Obviously it’s very unlikely that any current Red Wing will come close to one of these numbers, but who do you think from the Red Wings current roster will finish his career with the most post season games (for Detroit)?

Around the NHL

On his comments on officiating: I wasn’t sending any message. It was just the facts. These guys are great by the way. I’ve said this all year and all the time. It’s an impossible job that they have to do. Absolutely impossible job. You can not ref this game live. It is impossible. Everything looks like a penalty, everything looks like not a penalty. You stick a video screen down here and two seconds later I go, “Oh, that’s not a penalty.” They don’t get that look. Even the over the glass thing. It doesn’t make any sense. 20,000 people or however many all get a review of it. We’re all seeing it and reviewing and they have to huddle without a review of it. Not sure how you’re supposed to call that. The common sense part is where I’m just like, “Really?” It doesn’t make sense. Then that leads to a 5-on-3 and they get it, by the way we lost by a goal in overtime. Doesn’t matter what happened in the second period. Everything adds up and that’s the frustrating part and what the frustration is with players and everything. It blows over to me, and it’s nothing against the referees. These guys are awesome. I know these guys. Talk to them after games. You run into them. They’re the greatest officials around. They have an impossible job.

Brind’Amour is one of the coaches who have vented their frustration about the officiating in these playoffs. Obviously, playoff officiating has always been different from the regular season, but it seems to be even more different this season.