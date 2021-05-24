 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Second Half Edition

By PeterWiiM
Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

I haven’t had a chance to watch this, but let us know what you think if you do.

Around the NHL

Trevor Moore, United States author convincing victory over Canada at world championships

Trevor Moore scored twice in the second period and the United States bounced back from an opening-game loss in a big way on Sunday, defeating Canada 5-1 at the world hockey championships.

Gotta be because of Abdelkader’s leadership! It is cool to see Justin doing well after how his on ice career ended in Detroit.

