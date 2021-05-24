Quick Hits: The Second Half Edition

In Red Wings Land
NOW STREAMING!— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 21, 2021
Watch S2, Ep. 3 of The Winged Wheel, “New Horizons," highlighting the second half of the #RedWings season, now on YouTube.
» https://t.co/Nxr1w4zSjX
Presented by @BudLight Seltzer
I haven’t had a chance to watch this, but let us know what you think if you do.
Around the NHL
Trevor Moore, United States author convincing victory over Canada at world championships
Trevor Moore scored twice in the second period and the United States bounced back from an opening-game loss in a big way on Sunday, defeating Canada 5-1 at the world hockey championships.
Gotta be because of Abdelkader’s leadership! It is cool to see Justin doing well after how his on ice career ended in Detroit.
