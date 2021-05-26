Quick Hits: The Great One Edition

In Red Wings Land

We continue to advocate for equality and social justice in our community, and today we join @BlackGirlHockey in taking the pledge to end racism on and off the ice. Together we can make hockey welcoming for everyone.



Join us & #GetUncomfortable » https://t.co/pdRNCQ7Thm pic.twitter.com/fwMjVQ7QNp — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 25, 2021

As always, actions speak louder than words, but I’ll always take the chance to appreciate a step in the right direction.

From the Black Girl Hockey website:

We welcome collaboration with any interested stakeholder and strongly invite allies to join us, as we cannot continue to bear the burden of disrupting racism alone. However, this Campaign is committed to centering Black women, women of color, BIPOC communities, and all others who are impacted by prejudice and injustice both inside and outside of hockey. Undoubtedly these conversations are difficult, as they can challenge one’s perspectives and approach to our roles in hockey and society at large. But progress is rarely easy, and often requires being open minded and vulnerable, and making a genuine commitment to improve one’s impact on others. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that ALL members of our community can truly enjoy hockey – the greatest sport in the world. To get there, though, we may need you to Get Uncomfortable.

Around the NHL

NEWS: TNT will pay Gretzky in the $3 million neighborhood, according to sources.https://t.co/tz7GcfCyAZ — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 25, 2021

It’s a good thing that being the best player at a sport translates to being a good analyst for that sport.

I guess the idea is to try to get people to tune in because he’s the one hockey person with the highest name recognition? Is there any sign that he would be a good analyst? How many other people would do a better job?