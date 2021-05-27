Quick Hits: The Mr. Smith Goes to Detroit? Edition

In Red Wings Land

Why Givani Smith feels mentally ready for a role with the Detroit Red Wings

I didn’t watch this yet, but JJ did, and he says Smith talks about wanting to get a little quicker, turn better in the corners, improve on making plays in the offensive zone. You can watch the full press availability at the link.

Around the NHL

Black Hawks goalie Karakas was saved from kidnapping by Stanley Cup watch

This week Stan stays with his playoff theme, recounting a tale about how a 1938 Chicago Black Hawks Stanley Cup-winning gift watch wound up saving the life of kidnapped goalie, Mike Karakas, who eventually would be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Man, sometimes we think we see some crazy hockey stories these days. They have nothing on the old stories.