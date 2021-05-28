Quick Hits: The Code Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings’ offensive improvement must come mostly from within - mlive.com

The improvement must come mostly from within the organization. The Red Wings will look to sign a couple of free-agent forwards, preferably right-handed shooters, but that market surely will be thin when it opens on July 28.

Khan does talk about how there are options outside of signing overpriced free agents, but it will be very interesting to see what Yzerman does to improve the roster. Obviously having someone like Bertuzzi back full time, assuming he’s healthy, will be a big boost.

The key will be not tying up cap space long term in players that aren’t vital to the team. It seems like Yzerman understands that, so I don’t have that feeling of dread I did under Ken Holland leading into July 1 every season.

With the episode out - im stepping away from Wings For Breakfast. Want to thank all of you for listening, sending in questions, and making it an enjoyable experience. Most important thanks to @m_bultman for offering me a shot to do this and pushing me to think differently https://t.co/aMaEz82I3X — Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) May 27, 2021

I didn’t get this in yesterday’s Quick Hits because I wrote it before the news was official, but I wanted to congratulate Max and Prashanth on a great ending to a fantastic podcast. I will miss it tremendously, and I know I’m not alone. Best of luck to Prashanth as he embarks on his journey of raising a goaltender who can be drafted in the lottery, because irony is fun.

Around the NHL

Opinion | It’s ‘The Code’ of the NHL, and it has no cure for stupid - The Washington Post

But I don’t remember when the Code became so unassailable, so almost biblical. When it got to be more than taking the other guy’s number and getting him back on your time, in your way. Now, everyone’s watching. Waiting. Judging you. Your character. Even more than that, your team is counting on you — you cannot let your teammates down. Someone from the Leafs had to challenge Perry, and Perry had to agree to fight. When the Code kicks in, that is when things can get stupid.

I have been trying to think of a dumber fight than Foligno fighting Perry after Tavares’ freak injury. I can’t think of one.

Incredible.



John Tavares was back on the ice in Toronto just a week after a scary collision in Game 1 against the Canadiens. pic.twitter.com/LG1HLPQfZJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 27, 2021

Really glad to see this. This is definitely one of the scariest things I’ve seen in a hockey game in a very long time, if ever.