Quick Hits: The Super Power Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings’ Luke Glendening: ‘We’ll see what future holds’ - mlive.com

“Growing up in Grand Rapids and growing up a Red Wings fan and then being able to be here my whole career so far is a dream come true,” Glendening said. “I don’t know what the future holds, but obviously I love being a Red Wing and we’ll see what happens. Every day I get to put on a Red Wings sweater is a special day to me. “I think there’s some mutual interest in coming back to Detroit, but I don’t know how it’ll play out.” Glendening is coming off a four-year contract with a $1.8 million cap it. Chances are the club will wait until after the July 21 Seattle expansion draft to sign any of the UFAs it wants to retain in order to avoid having to use a protection slot or expose them.

For me, it all depends on the totality of next year’s roster. It’s hard for me to say right now if I would be ok with Glendening coming back when I don’t know who else would be re-signed or brought in from the outside.

Just to make a small correction to Ansar’s last paragraph in the excerpt, all players that are not exempt or protected are eligible to be selected by Seattle in the expansion draft. For a UFA, Seattle selecting them would give them a short window of time to have exclusive negotiation and signing rights until they go on the free market. Last time, Vegas selected three UFAs, but each was part of a trade Vegas made with their team. Vegas did not sign any of the three.

Around the NHL

Power tops Central Scouting North American rankings for 2021 NHL Draft

Owen Power, a defenseman for the University of Michigan, is No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2021 NHL Draft. Central Scouting revealed its final ranking of the top North American skaters and goalies, and the top International skaters and goalies, on Thursday. Left wing William Eklund of Djurgarden in the Swedish Hockey League is No. 1 in the final ranking of International skaters.

I’ve always thought it was strange that they didn’t also release a combined list. I mean I know there are a ton of them, but it just seems like it would be more comprehensive that way.

I also can’t see Owen Power’s name without thinking about this: