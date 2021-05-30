Quick Hits: The Remembering Edition

In Red Wings Land

Another season was over. Another dream dead and buried, this time by an Avalanche. The 1995-96 Red Wings, arguably the greatest team in regular-season history, proved once again they were just that: a great regular-season team. Not a great playoff team. Not a champion.

Several times during these playoffs I’ve watched and thought that maybe it’s not so bad to not be in the playoffs because it’s not heartbreaking to watch collapses like the Penguins’. Just in case you’re missing that kind of ache though, here you go.

Around the League

“I think we all felt like we could beat these guys,” defenseman Ryan Suter said. “Everyone else might think one thing, but the group of guys that we had, we felt confident in ourselves. We’re pretty disappointed that it’s ended the way it has.”

I don’t really miss the days when it was Nick Cotsonika’s job to only drag buckets around for the Red Wings.

Friedman on Headlines reports Seth Jones has informed #CBJ he won't be re-signing and wants to test UFA after next season. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 30, 2021

As a note, Jones is still under contract through next season and has a 10-team no trade list. He makes $5.4M against the cap and will likely be looking for a raise. To get him, the Wings would have to give up assets for the right to re-sign him to that next deal.