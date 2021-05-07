Red Wings at Blue Jackets: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
Changes in #CBJ lineup tonight vs #LGRW include Lehtonen and Kukan coming out, Peeke and Harrington coming back in.— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) May 7, 2021
Kivlenieks will start in net for his first NHL action in more than a year.
Welcome to the #TeamWass family, @ZachWerenski! pic.twitter.com/PajhHv3rTb— Wasserman Hockey (@wassermanhockey) May 6, 2021
Not even a “gameday” update, but Dylan Larkin’s best bud switching agents before he goes into next season and then becomes a free agent is interesting to me at least.
The #RedWings today reassigned right wing Givani Smith to the taxi squad from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 7, 2021
This article will post before we know fully whether Smith will still be on the Taxi Squad at gametime, but I don’t know why they would have called him up otherwise so I’m penciling him into the lineup (on a line based on my best guess) and you can yell at me later when I’m wrong.
UPDATE
UPDATE: Forwards Mathias Brome, Givani Smith and Joe Veleno have been recalled from the #RedWings taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/hUGorVmx2B— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 7, 2021
Go ahead and ignore the lines below. I have no clue who’s in and out.
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Jakub Vrana - Michael Rasmussen - Valtteri Filppula
Adam Erne - Vladislav Namestnikov - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith/ Evgeny Svechnikov - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner/Mattias Brome
Darren Helm - Luke Glendening - Richard Panik
Defense
Dennis Cholowski - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Thomas Greiss
Jonathan Bernier
Columbus
Forwards
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Max Domi - Cam Atkinson
Mikhail Grigorenko - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom
Liam Foudy - Kevin Stenlund - Patrik Laine
Eric Robinson - Ryan MacInnis - Nathan Gerbe
Defense
Michael Del Zotto - Seth Jones
Vladislav Gavrikov - AndrewPeeke
Scott Harrington- Gavin Bayreuther
Goalies
Matiss Kivlenieks
Elvis Merzlikins
Keys to the Game
1. Try not to embarrass the sport
Seems pretty easy to not do, but this week has been a challenge all over hockey
2. Maybe just play without a goalie
I’m very torn because I always want to see the Wings play well, but I very much want them to lose the last two games of the season because I don’t think these last games are as important for development of a team missing so many pieces as it is for draft lottery positioning.
3. Nope, just two keys. That’s it
