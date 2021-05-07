 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings at Blue Jackets: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Columbus Blue Jackets v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Game Day Updates

Not even a “gameday” update, but Dylan Larkin’s best bud switching agents before he goes into next season and then becomes a free agent is interesting to me at least.

This article will post before we know fully whether Smith will still be on the Taxi Squad at gametime, but I don’t know why they would have called him up otherwise so I’m penciling him into the lineup (on a line based on my best guess) and you can yell at me later when I’m wrong.

UPDATE

Go ahead and ignore the lines below. I have no clue who’s in and out.

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Jakub Vrana - Michael Rasmussen - Valtteri Filppula
Adam Erne - Vladislav Namestnikov - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith/ Evgeny Svechnikov - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner/Mattias Brome
Darren Helm - Luke Glendening - Richard Panik

Defense
Dennis Cholowski - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Troy Stecher
Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies
Thomas Greiss
Jonathan Bernier

Columbus

Forwards
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Max Domi - Cam Atkinson
Mikhail Grigorenko - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom
Liam Foudy - Kevin Stenlund - Patrik Laine
Eric Robinson - Ryan MacInnis - Nathan Gerbe

Defense
Michael Del Zotto - Seth Jones
Vladislav Gavrikov - AndrewPeeke
Scott Harrington- Gavin Bayreuther

Goalies
Matiss Kivlenieks
Elvis Merzlikins

Keys to the Game

1. Try not to embarrass the sport

Seems pretty easy to not do, but this week has been a challenge all over hockey

2. Maybe just play without a goalie

I’m very torn because I always want to see the Wings play well, but I very much want them to lose the last two games of the season because I don’t think these last games are as important for development of a team missing so many pieces as it is for draft lottery positioning.

3. Nope, just two keys. That’s it

