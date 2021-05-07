Red Wings at Blue Jackets: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Changes in #CBJ lineup tonight vs #LGRW include Lehtonen and Kukan coming out, Peeke and Harrington coming back in.



Kivlenieks will start in net for his first NHL action in more than a year. — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) May 7, 2021

Not even a “gameday” update, but Dylan Larkin’s best bud switching agents before he goes into next season and then becomes a free agent is interesting to me at least.

The #RedWings today reassigned right wing Givani Smith to the taxi squad from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.



More » https://t.co/ImKiPuJ51C pic.twitter.com/UiboGChXuq — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 7, 2021

This article will post before we know fully whether Smith will still be on the Taxi Squad at gametime, but I don’t know why they would have called him up otherwise so I’m penciling him into the lineup (on a line based on my best guess) and you can yell at me later when I’m wrong.

UPDATE

UPDATE: Forwards Mathias Brome, Givani Smith and Joe Veleno have been recalled from the #RedWings taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/hUGorVmx2B — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 7, 2021

Go ahead and ignore the lines below. I have no clue who’s in and out.

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Jakub Vrana - Michael Rasmussen - Valtteri Filppula

Adam Erne - Vladislav Namestnikov - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith/ Evgeny Svechnikov - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner/Mattias Brome

Darren Helm - Luke Glendening - Richard Panik

Defense

Dennis Cholowski - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Troy Stecher

Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Jonathan Bernier

Columbus

Forwards

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Max Domi - Cam Atkinson

Mikhail Grigorenko - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom

Liam Foudy - Kevin Stenlund - Patrik Laine

Eric Robinson - Ryan MacInnis - Nathan Gerbe

Defense

Michael Del Zotto - Seth Jones

Vladislav Gavrikov - AndrewPeeke

Scott Harrington- Gavin Bayreuther

Goalies

Matiss Kivlenieks

Elvis Merzlikins

Keys to the Game

1. Try not to embarrass the sport

Seems pretty easy to not do, but this week has been a challenge all over hockey

2. Maybe just play without a goalie

I’m very torn because I always want to see the Wings play well, but I very much want them to lose the last two games of the season because I don’t think these last games are as important for development of a team missing so many pieces as it is for draft lottery positioning.

3. Nope, just two keys. That’s it