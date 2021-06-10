Quick Hits: Elite Intangibles Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Becoming”? Glendening is 32. As much as I love the guy, the alternate captain might struggle to find a roster spot in the upcoming season. With that being said, he’s always been reliable...so, who knows?

Glendening’s open to a return. I’m indifferent to the idea. If it’s between him and a guy like, say, Givani Smith, I think the younger guy gets the edge. Still, that Elite Faceoff ability might be a good tutoring point for Michael Rasmussen.

Around the League

Adam Fox, Victor Hedman and Cale Makar were named finalists for the Norris Trophy on Wednesday. The award is given annually to the defenseman voted to have demonstrated throughout the season the greatest all-around ability at the position as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The winner will be announced as part of the 2021 NHL Awards presented by Bridgestone during the Stanley Cup Semifinals or Stanley Cup Final.

Adam Fox and Cale Makar make perfect sense. The two young guns were driving forces on their respective teams — Fox especially. But Hedman? Really? Again? This is the worst season Hedman has played in the past nine years. He played through the majority of the season while injured, and it very clearly shows. His advanced statistics show that his team was better off when he was sitting on the bench.

If you’re of the opinion that the Norris typically goes to the best offensive defenseman, have I got a surprise for you. Hedman’s teammate Erik Cernak, in 200 fewer minutes, scored at a higher 5v5 rate, played more shifts in his own end, and spent less time on the ice with the Lightning’s more notable stars than Hedman. This isn’t to say Hedman is a bad defenseman by any means; any team would be lucky to have him. Having said that, there’s no way he’s more worthy of the Norris Trophy than, say, Charlie McAvoy or even Jeff Petry.

Maybe I’m just bitter the Lightning are yet again getting way too much recognition.