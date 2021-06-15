Quick Hits: The Countdown to Being Left to Get His Own Taxi Edition

In Red Wings Land

UPDATE: The #RedWings have loaned defenseman Albert Johansson to Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/ilPq7ofcGh — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 14, 2021

Around the NHL

New York Rangers hire Gerard Gallant as head coach - Sportsnet.ca

The New York Rangers have hired Gerard Gallant to be the team’s 36th head coach in franchise history, a team source confirmed to NHL.com

Gallant was hired by the Rangers. He beat out several candidates, including Goofus, who had his phone on silent and missed the phone call for the interview.

Hurricanes give Dougie Hamilton permission to talk to other teams - Sportsnet.ca

The Carolina Hurricanes have given Dougie Hamilton permission to talk to other NHL teams, opening the door to a potential sign-and-trade deal, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports. The move also allows the star defenceman to shop around for the best offer.

This doesn’t rule out Hamilton re-signing in Carolina. He will likely be the biggest name in the UFA market on the blueline. Evolving Wild’s contract projections have him at 7 years, 8.5M AAV.