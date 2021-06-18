Quick Hits: The JJ From Wisconsin Edition

In Red Wings Land

NHLPA annual player poll: Detroit Red Wings don't rate in any category

The poll also revealed that 46.3% of players consider Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews the best goal scorer; 64.7% consider the Lightning’s Victor Hedman the best defenseman, and 54.1% consider the Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy the best goaltender. Matthews was also voted most fashionable, with 21.2% of the votes.

It’s been really hard to find Detroit articles to post in here because the local papers have started putting nearly every article behind a paywall.

Anyway, it’s interesting to see who the players vote for. Seems to me like past reputation still means a lot in some of those votes.

Around the NHL

How J.J. Watt became one of the biggest Cole Caufield superfans

"I turned on the games and I was trying to find Cole l because I wanted to watch, and he wasn't in the first two lineups," Watt told ESPN. "And they were down at the time and I'm not saying that I'm like some sort of magic eight-ball predictor, but they've been pretty good since. So it worked out well to put Cole in there."

Growing the game. It can be a little cringe when the NHL tries to use celebrities to promote games, but not when it’s clear that they really love it. Cole Caufield is a fun player to watch, and he’s showing that he can do more than just score goals.

Jack Adams Award voting: pic.twitter.com/ktzpwvH5QF — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) June 17, 2021

Some of these numbers are baffling to me. David Quinn got a second place vote, Barry Trotz only got one vote, for third place?