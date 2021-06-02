Quick Hits: The Many Numbers Edition

In Red Wings Land

6 Detroit Red Wings 7.6%

The lottery show starts at 7pm.

Vrana has two goals and two assists through six games at Worlds. He was the highlight of the final month of the Wings’ season, scoring eight goals and setting up three to finish with 11 points in 11 games.

The whole post is a roundup of how the Red Wings players are scoring at the Worlds so far. I’ve seen a number of highlights from that Czech team though. I like Zadina.

Around the League

22. A few sources are indicating that revenue numbers this year are expected to be around the $1.8- to $2-billion dollar range. When you factor in money owed by the players to the league under the CBA, teams are estimating the cap will stay static for several years. Most sources suggested through 2024–25.

There’s a lot of good morsels in here, including one about how apparently Washington has been trying to trade Kuznetsov, some stuff about the Olympics, a good refresher that Gary Bettman upholding Nazem Kadri’s suspension is a prelude to the expectation that this case is going to arbitration, and the uncertain future of Zdeno Chara.

A former HS hockey player who alleges he was sexually abused by a former Chicago Blackhawks coach is suing the NHL franchise for allegedly providing a positive employment reference to the coach despite knowing he was a sexual predator.



From @rwesthead: https://t.co/wQAS1qOty1 pic.twitter.com/wF3NkDv6MV — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 1, 2021

The concept of any team having acted this way is absolutely abhorrent.