Quick Hits: The Little Tribute Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings Coach to Serve as Fourth of July Grand Marshal - Sault Ste Marie CVB

The Sault Ste. Marie Fourth of July Parade has an extra spark of excitement this year with a homecoming for Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill on tap. The Soo native will be serving as the parade’s first ever grand marshal on July 4.

Good for him. That’s gotta be a cool thing to get to do.

Around the NHL

Canadiens' Richardson pays tribute to late daughter after first NHL win - Sportsnet.ca

The Montreal Canadiens assistant wears a pin on his lapel in Daron’s memory every time he steps behind the bench after the family lost her to suicide in 2010 at age 14. And despite the chaotic, emotional moments immediately following Richardson’s first win as an NHL head coach Friday — a thrilling overtime victory in the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs — he made sure to gently tap and blow a kiss to the reminder on his chest. “It feels like a long time ago,” Richardson said Saturday of Daron’s death. “But sometimes it feels like yesterday. “I just thought it was a perfect time to pay a little tribute to her.”

I can’t even imagine what he went through. It’s great to see him be able to use such a tragedy to help others.

The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum opened its doors in 1972. Now 49 years later, their most famous tenants, the @NYIslanders, are about to move out.



We look back at the influence this "old barn" had on its players and fans.



Home Team Heroes | Presented by @Sobeys. pic.twitter.com/EvW2hIeIaT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2021

I grew up going to the Coliseum. I’ve been to a bunch of great arenas, but a packed Coliseum is still the loudest place I’ve ever seen a game. It’s the end of an era.