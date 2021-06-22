Quick Hits: The Baby Steps Towards Greatness Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Filip Zadina continues taking steps toward greatness

And now, after his first full season with the Detroit Red Wings, Zadina is showing flashes of the brilliance that garnered such hype coming out of the 2018 class. Zadina headed into the NHL season with a lot of confidence, coming off an impressive showing for HC Ocelari Trinec in the Czech Extraliga last fall to start his 2020-21 campaign.

Zadina definitely showed what he could do if he reaches his potential, and that would really help Detroit’s rebuild.

Around the NHL

J.T. Brown retiring from professional hockey, joining Seattle Kraken as television analyst

J.T. Brown is retiring from professional hockey and joining the expansion Seattle Kraken as a television analyst, the team confirmed on Monday.

Brown, 30, played seven years in the NHL from 2011 to 2019 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild, for a total of 365 games. He played last season with IF Bjorkloven in the Swedish Hockey League.

The NHL will be sending a draft of the new schedule to all teams this week. Season in planning to start on October 12th.



In fact, they will be sending 2 drafts. One with Olympics in… and one with Olympics out. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) June 21, 2021

Seems to me that a shortened off-season is a bad idea coming off a compressed schedule this season, but what do I know?