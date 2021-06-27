Quick Hits: The Aim Higher Edition

In Red Wings Land

The biggest benefit of this trade would be to just get Pettersson off the books. If it’s a mid-level prospect or a mid-round draft pick, it’s likely not going to matter a whole hell of a lot to the Penguins. Considering the Red Wings currently sit with 16 draft picks in the first four rounds of the next two NHL Drafts, they have some picks to pluck from.

$4M cap hit for four years on a 2nd-pairing 25 year old isn’t terrible to be honest but this seems a bit like getting the new Danny DeKeyser in before getting rid of the old one.

Around the League

The Canadiens have drawn comparisons to other teams that went on unexpected runs, like the 2012 Los Angeles Kings, a Corsi-monster before it was cool and a low-scoring team that got by on relentless defence and excellent goaltending. These Habs, by the way, were second in Corsi this regular season, 17th in goals per game and, yes, Carey Price has a .934 save percentage and 2.02 GAA in the playoffs. It’s not quite the Kings, but you get the idea.

I do think the Habs have been generally underrated but I don’t think they’re on the same level as the Lightning.