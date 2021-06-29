Quick Hits: The Trouble Afoot Edition

In Red Wings Land

Chelios will be a great fit in the studio. He’s just the right level of unbridled to attract plenty of new fans. He and Messier will make a great combo. In addition, we’ll be seeing Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher, Kevin Weekes, and Leah Hextall in roles. ESPN is looking more and more promising as a network for hockey.

Man. This post made me miss Cheli’s Chili.

Around the League

Ouch. Ugh. Martinez is tough as iron. The things hockey players do for glory, man.

In similar Martinez-related news, this is a pretty intriguing scoop:

The Red Wings could be a suitor for pending UFA Alec Martinez, who scored the tying goal for Vegas last night. Jeff Blashill recruited Martinez to Miami and also coached him twice at Worlds. Detroit needs help on defense. Martinez is from Michigan, too. Good fit. @NHLNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 25, 2021

I think I’d be interested in a 1-2 year deal. Martinez has never been much of a speedy defenseman, so it’s unlikely that an injury would make him fall apart like Erik Karlsson. My current wishlist is Mikael Granlund, Jamie Oleksiak, and Alec Martinez in the list of UFAs.