Quick Hits: The Trouble Afoot Edition

By Jake Rivard
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In Red Wings Land

ESPN hiring Chris Chelios to join Mark Messier in NHL studio - New York Post

Chelios will be a great fit in the studio. He’s just the right level of unbridled to attract plenty of new fans. He and Messier will make a great combo. In addition, we’ll be seeing Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher, Kevin Weekes, and Leah Hextall in roles. ESPN is looking more and more promising as a network for hockey.

Man. This post made me miss Cheli’s Chili.

Around the League

Golden Knights’ Alec Martinez played through broken foot in playoffs - Sportsnet

Ouch. Ugh. Martinez is tough as iron. The things hockey players do for glory, man.

In similar Martinez-related news, this is a pretty intriguing scoop:

I think I’d be interested in a 1-2 year deal. Martinez has never been much of a speedy defenseman, so it’s unlikely that an injury would make him fall apart like Erik Karlsson. My current wishlist is Mikael Granlund, Jamie Oleksiak, and Alec Martinez in the list of UFAs.

