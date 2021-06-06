Quick Hits: Sound the Alarm Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider to play for bronze at World Championship https://t.co/bOZApFQy4X — Detroit Free Press (@freep) June 5, 2021

Seider was the set-up artist in the only point Germany scored in a 2-1 loss to Finland at the IIHF Worlds. Seider has been the best player on Germany’s roster from the moment he set foot on the ice. Hopefully the next time we see him suit up after this game, it’s in the red and white of the winged wheel.

Around the League

“It’s easy for a coach to just say, ‘Well, you got outworked,’ or the players to say, ‘This isn’t working,’ or, ‘That isn’t working,’” Bednar said. “But the video doesn’t lie. They were more competitive from start to finish, then win the hockey game. “Now we have to come out, make that adjustment. That’s the adjustment...Now we have to crank that up, because that’s not close.”

You’ve gotta hand it to Bednar — he sure knows how to get his team riled up.

After a tough 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Avs now sit ahead in the series at a 2-1 standing. Bednar minced no words as he gave it to Nick Cotsonika straight, praising Vegas’ performance while wasting no time on calling out the Avs on how they’ve been playing.

Phillip Grubauer has been outstanding for the team, saving 79 shots across the last two games for the Avalanche. Between Grubauer’s great play and the tandem of Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury for Vegas, this is a true goaltending battle we haven’t seen in years.

The Knights will likely be Colorado’s toughest opponents in the playoffs, barring a final series against Tampa. Both teams are stacked from top to bottom and both bring their A-game night in and night out. This is the most exciting playoff series the NHL has seen in years. Whether you’re rooting for Fleury to win one more, the Avs (ugh) to get MacKinnon a Cup, or you just love good hockey, this series has something for everyone.

Personally, I don’t care who wins. I just hope they both have a good time.