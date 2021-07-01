Quick Hits: The Sigh of Relief Edition

In Red Wings Land

“(Larkin) hasn’t started training yet, but I think he’s along the timeline that we expected in his recovery,” coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday, during new assistant coach Alex Tanguay’s introductory Zoom call. “Tyler has probably been able to do a little bit more lately. I think he’s getting to the stage where you can get out of just pure rehab and get into training, strength training, try to build his body back up. Both of them are in good spirits and are headed in the right direction in terms of their recovery.”

Sounds like Larkin and Bertuzzi will be ready come opening night. What a huge relief.

Around the League

For as much flack as we give the Blackhawks, you never want to wish an injury or illness on anyone. I’m hoping Toews has a speedy recovery and I’m looking forward to watching the Hawks lose every time they play against the Wings.

Here’s to a speedy recovery from gruesome injuries and ailments all around.