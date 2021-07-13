Quick Hits: The Trade is One For One Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Robby Fabbri becomes key member of Wings’ core

It did not take long for Fabbri, who signed a two-year contract on Aug. 24, 2020, to show his knack for notching game-winning goals for the Red Wings. In the second game of the season on Jan. 16 against the eventual Central Division-champion Carolina Hurricanes, Fabbri broke a 2-2 tie with 2:42 remaining in the third period to help the Red Wings pick up their first win of the season.

The trade was one for one.

Around the NHL

Duncan Keith: Chicago Blackhawks to trade longtime defenseman - Chicago Tribune

A three-time Stanley Cup champion and the senior member of the Hawks at 37, Keith will be traded to the Edmonton Oilers, multiple reports said Monday, closing the chapter on a 16-season run in Chicago.

Kenny’s gonna Kenny.

Under the new CBA, Keith’s NMC stays in effect. He could waive it for the upcoming expansion draft, but Jeff Chapman from Copper and Blue said he doesn’t think that’s the plan. So they pay to acquire him, then protect him. Does not make sense. Don’t worry, the Edmonton media is already there to carry water for the team:

Keith needs a Brent Seabrook as a D partner and he'll have won to watch his back if it's Larsson in Edm. His age isn't indicative of his competition level. He's been relatively injury free throughout his career. Oilers are in a win now mode with McDavid and Draisaitl and Nurse. — Jim Matheson (@jimmathesonnhl) July 12, 2021

Also, I do not miss quotes like this: