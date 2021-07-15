Quick Hits: The Off the Christmas Card List Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings once pursued Ryan Suter, Zach Parise

In the summer of 2012, the Wings were trying to ameliorate the retirement of Nicklas Lidstrom. Their top target was defenseman Ryan Suter. General manager Ken Holland, owner Mike Ilitch, coach Mike Babcock and executive advisor Chris Chelios met with Suter at his farm in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 3, offering $90 million over 13 years to the 27-year-old.

Not going to lie, I picked this article because I want to hear your takes on what Marc Staal’s beard looks like in the video here (assuming it is still the same as it was last night).

Kind of looks like a character from Borderlands 3.

Around the NHL

Ryan Suter hung up on Bill Guerin during his buyout call

Writing for the Athletic, Michael Russo breaks down how Guerin communicated the buyouts to Parise and Suter, which gets downright sassy. Russo reports that Suter ended his buyout call by abruptly hanging up on his former General Manager.

I guess Suter won’t be sending Guerin a Christmas card.