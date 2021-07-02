Quick Hits: The See Ya Edition

In Red Wings Land

In other topics, Bettman said the NHL does not plan to allow for any compliance buyouts this offseason, even though the flat salary cap has caused issues for some teams. The Wings have a prime buyout candidate in veteran Frans Nielsen, and without a compliance buyout, he will count against the salary cap.

Around the League

Over the past several weeks, Arvidsson’s name had come up in multiple “player movement” stories around Nashville. The 28-year-old forward is just two years removed from setting the Predators’ single-season goal record (34 scored in 2018-19). But he’s suffered from a noticeable dip in form since John Hynes took over as head coach in January 2020. Although Arvidsson did find his game a bit towards the end of the 2021 season — including a hat trick against Detroit in April and a two-goal game against the Lightning later in the month — he never quite looked like a fit in Hynes’s offensive system.

The Kings got a good price for a risky piece that could help them accelerate a return to form in a weak division. The Predators look like they’re trying to rebuild without saying it’s a rebuild.