Report: Red Wings UFA Jonathan Bernier to Test The Open Market

The last two seasons, Jonathan Bernier has played a major role in keeping Detroit in most games that he played.

Renaud Lavoie is reporting that Bernier will test the open market when free agency begins on July 28.

Another goalie hitting the market. Hearing that Jonathan Bernier will be available on July 28 after making the decision to see what’s out there for him. He was with the @DetroitRedWings for the last 3 seasons. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 20, 2021

It’s important to keep in mind that this doesn’t mean he won’t end up signing in Detroit.

Bernier ended last season at +1.8 goals saved above expected according to Evolving Hockey, good for 21st in the league.

Bernier’s latest deal carried a $3M annual cap hit for 3 years. Especially with a flat cap, it would be surprising for him to get a much more expensive new contract, but GMs have a habit of overpaying in free agency, so who knows?