Quick Hits: The Not about Expansion Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Kalamazoo’s Brandon Svendsen (13) celebrates his first period goal at 13:44 with Kalamazoo’s AJ Thelen (49).Reading Royals vs. Kalamazoo Wings in game 1 of a minor league hockey ECHL Kelly Cup quarterfinal at the Sovereign Center, Reading.Photo Photo By Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

There’s tons of expansion draft takes and reactions out there so I wanted to highlight a couple things that might have slipped past notice instead. As always, share and discuss any Seattle-related stuff you’d like. Thanks!

In Red Wings Land

Interview with Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings - Dropping the Gloves Podcast

If you don’t know this kid’s name by now, you need to learn it. We caught up with Mo about growing up in Germany, being drafted 6th overall by Stevie Y, adjusting to the game in North America, and being part of the rebuild in Detroit.

This is a link to the Apple Podcasts page for this podcast, but I’m sure you could get it elsewhere. This was shared in yesterday’s QH, but I wanted to make sure anybody who wanted to listen got the opportunity

Around the League

ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings switch NHL affiliation to Columbus Blue Jackets - Mlive

For the first time in five seasons, the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings will have a new pro hockey affiliation, as the organization announced Wednesday an agreement with the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets and the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.

The K-Wings spent the last four seasons as the minor-league affiliate of the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks and AHL’s Utica Comets

Helping Ohio, huh?

