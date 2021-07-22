Red Wings Ink Michael Rasmussen to 3 Year Extension, $1.46M AAV

With the roster freeze lifting at 1pm today, the Red Wings wasted no time announcing an extension for center Michael Rasmussen. The deal is for the next three seasons and carries a $1.46M cap hit.

The #LGRW re-signed RFA F Michael Rasmussen to 3 year $1.46M Cap Hit Deal:



Yr 1: $1M

Yr 2: $1.48M

Yr 3: $1.9M



Will be RFA on Expiry with $1.752M Qualifying Offer.



12P in 40GP



Rep'd by Dave Cowan @o2ksports https://t.co/J8toCbWhs3 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 22, 2021

I think this is a great deal for Detroit. Rasmussen played in the NHL before the team would have chosen, but the other option was to play in a league he had outgrown.

The term is short and the cap hit is very reasonable, so if he doesn’t continue to progress, the contract won’t be an albatross for the team going forward. Additionally, he will be an RFA at the end of it.

So far, Steve Yzerman is one-for-one in the post-expansion draft free agency signings.