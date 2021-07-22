Red Wings Full 2021-22 Schedule Released

Detroit opens up the 2021-22 season with 4 games in a row at home, including a home opener against the two time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

All game times are to be determined as of now.

Indefatigable beat writer Max Bultman has the full schedule below.

Complete 2021-22 Red Wings schedule pic.twitter.com/oIO7SUEP3r — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 22, 2021

Detroit first plays Seattle Wednesday December 1st.

Team press release follows:

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings today released their schedule for the 2021-22 season and the team’s 96th overall in the National Hockey League. The Red Wings will open the season at home on Thursday, Oct. 14 versus the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Little Caesars Arena will host 17 weekend home games (four Fridays, 10 Saturdays and three Sundays), spanning through the regular-season finale on April 29 on the road at the New Jersey Devils.

This season’s 82-game slate, which includes a 20-day break spanning from Feb. 3-22 for the NHL All-Star Game and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division (24 games) and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes (32 games).

The Home Opener kicks off a home-friendly start to the season for the Red Wings, with four straight games hosted at Little Caesars Arena to open the campaign. The month of October also features the first of 14 back-to-back games on the season, with the Red Wings taking on two Original Six foes on the road (Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, Oct. 24).

The Red Wings start the month of November with three-straight road games to close out a stretch of seven-of-eight games away from Little Caesars Arena dating from Oct. 23-Nov. 6. Detroit will host its traditional night before Thanksgiving game (Wednesday, Nov. 24) against the St. Louis Blues and will continue the action at Little Caesars Arena during Thanksgiving weekend with a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Nov. 27.

December opens with the Red Wings in the midst of a stretch of five-of-six games played at Little Caesars Arena from Nov. 24-Dec. 7, highlighted by the team welcoming the expansion Seattle Kraken for the first time at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Detroit will also host its annual New Year’s Eve matchup on Friday, Dec. 31 against the Washington Capitals.

A season-high eight home games will be held at Little Caesars Arena in January, including a stretch of four-of-five games played at home from Jan. 26 - Feb. 2 leading into the break for the NHL All-Star Game and Winter Olympics. The Red Wings will return to action following the 20-day break with a home contest against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, Feb. 23 before closing out the month of February with a road tilt at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Red Wings will play three of their first five games at home in March before departing for a road trip through Western Canada (March 12 at Calgary; March 15 at Edmonton; March 17 at Vancouver) which concludes with the first-ever stop in Seattle to take on the Kraken on Saturday, March 19. Detroit will close the month of March with three of their last four games at Little Caesars Arena, including the second and final home matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, March 26.

A busy month of April featuring 15 games gets underway with a home-and-home series against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, April 1 at Little Caesars Arena and Sunday, April 3 at Canadian Tire Centre. Detroit will play four of its last six games on the road, culminating with the 2021-22 regular season finale on Friday, April 29 at the New Jersey Devils.

Game times for the 2021-22 regular season will be announced at a later date.

Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can sign up for the Single-Game Ticket Presale List to have an opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public by visiting DetroitRedWings.com/Presale.