Quick Hits: The Don’t Keep Quiet Edition

Trade Analysis: The Detroit Red Wings acquire Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes - EP Rinkside
The acquisition cost is meager, to say the least. Even after you subtract the third-round pick they sent to the Hurricanes, they still have five picks in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft (including their own 3rd, because the one they traded belonged to Vegas), and ten picks total. We just saw the San Jose Sharks pay a second-round pick for Adin Hill, who is the same age as Nedeljkovic but has markedly less encouraging results at this level thus far.
Good view from both team’s perspectives and offers at least a passing reason Carolina would have agreed to this.
Amended lawsuits against Blackhawks give new details about Bradley Aldrich’s alleged sexual assault - Chicago Sun Times
Disturbing new details about former Blackhawks video coach Bradley Aldrich’s May 2010 sexual assault of an anonymous former Hawks player have come to light.
That’s the first sentence of the story. I’m not sharing any more and am offering a content warning for anybody reading. This is disturbing stuff.
Seven minutes before his pre-draft media availability, #NHLJets released this statement from GM Kevin Cheveldayoff regarding the sexual assault investigation involving the Chicago Blackhawks, the organization he worked for before joining Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/PLbDijWvUC— Ted Wyman (@Ted_Wyman) July 22, 2021
Boiling this down, Cheveldayoff released a statement saying he didn’t know before he knew and then he kept it completely quiet for 11 years.
NHL unveils 2021-22 schedule with realigned divisions, debut of Seattle Kraken - ESPN
The NHL opted not to continue having multi-game “homestands” for teams against the same opponent in the same city, which were a prominent part of the 2020-21 schedule and popular among the players.
“I know the coaches liked it and the players had some time for it. It does get old in some respects when you have to do an entire season of it. There was a small appetite to have more of a trial with it, but the schedule-makers were under a tough situation,” said Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff. “I think it was a lot easier when we were in a COVID situation and there were no building issues at that time. You’ve got teams that have multiple tenants, concerts, all the wonderful things that we’ve missed. I think that came into play when they tried to put it to practical use [this season].”
