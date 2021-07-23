Quick Hits: The Don’t Keep Quiet Edition

In Red Wings Land

The acquisition cost is meager, to say the least. Even after you subtract the third-round pick they sent to the Hurricanes, they still have five picks in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft (including their own 3rd, because the one they traded belonged to Vegas), and ten picks total. We just saw the San Jose Sharks pay a second-round pick for Adin Hill, who is the same age as Nedeljkovic but has markedly less encouraging results at this level thus far.

Good view from both team’s perspectives and offers at least a passing reason Carolina would have agreed to this.

Around the League

Disturbing new details about former Blackhawks video coach Bradley Aldrich’s May 2010 sexual assault of an anonymous former Hawks player have come to light.

That’s the first sentence of the story. I’m not sharing any more and am offering a content warning for anybody reading. This is disturbing stuff.

Seven minutes before his pre-draft media availability, #NHLJets released this statement from GM Kevin Cheveldayoff regarding the sexual assault investigation involving the Chicago Blackhawks, the organization he worked for before joining Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/PLbDijWvUC — Ted Wyman (@Ted_Wyman) July 22, 2021

Boiling this down, Cheveldayoff released a statement saying he didn’t know before he knew and then he kept it completely quiet for 11 years.