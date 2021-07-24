Rounds 2-7 of the 2021 NHL Draft start today; Here’s where the Red Wings stand

Are you rested up and ready for more 2021 NHL Draft action? If not, that’s just too bad! Things got a little busy around here during the 1st round — Steve Yzerman didn’t add any picks, matter of fact he subtracted a couple, but he did manage to add two big names to his cupboard of elite prospects.

The Red Wings selected Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson with the 6th overall pick. Edvinsson is one of those prototype Swede defenders with a big frame, great puck-distributing capabilities, and he can absolutely wheel. Detroit then looked forward to the 23rd pick, which Steve Yzerman decided he needed to trade up to get the guy they wanted. That guy was 6-foot-6 goaltender Sebastian Cossa, the top-rated goaltender prospect in North America, and the 2nd in the draft class behind only Jesper Wallstedt. Detroit traded up to 15 to get Cossa, which ultimately cost them the 23rd, 48th, and 138th picks.

I got the sense on Twitter last night that there are some mixed feelings about the picks, and I get it. Wallstedt and Eklund were right there for the taking, but when you look at the big picture, you get a better idea of what Yzerman is doing. Between Moritz Seider, Albert Johansson, William Wallinder, Eemil Viro, Jared McIsaac, and now Simon Edvinsson.. You can see they’re building the team from the blue-line out.

[Simon] Edvinsson is a big defenseman who boasts a fluid skating style. He excels at moving the puck in transition and staying calm under pressure. He’ll need to work on his defensive positioning and awareness. -Future Considerations 2021 NHL Draft Guide

So yeah, Steve Yzerman decided to get a little aggressive, and who can hate that? He only used picks from this draft, which is notedly much weaker than ones in past years and the years ahead. You finally add that prized top goalie prospect to your cupboard — something the Red Wings have not had since, Peter Mrazek?

[Sebastian] Cossa is a tower in the net that has the technical skill, athletic ability and mental makeup to be a star at the next level. He’s quick, with strong rebound control, and great tracking – all elements a team will want in a potential franchise goalie. -Future Considerations 2021 NHL Draft Guide

Anyways, the fun picks back up later today on NHL Network for the rest of the Draft.

How to watch rounds 2-7

Date: Saturday, July 24

Saturday, July 24 Time: 11 a.m. ET | 8 a.m. PT

11 a.m. ET | 8 a.m. PT TV channel (USA): NHL Network

NHL Network TV channel (Canada): Sportsnet, SN Now

Despite trading a heap of picks in the past few days, the Red Wings still hold six picks. including an early 2nd round pick, and two picks in the 4th round. There’s still a handful of names who could fall to the Red Wings, but what’s the point in even speculating who those picks could be? It call comes down to the so-called “Yzerplan.” Still, Detroit would be best set on taking a forward in the 2nd round.

Some names I’d like to see taken at 38: Logan Stankoven, Aatu Raty, Francesco Pinelli, Simon Robertsson, Samu Tuomaala.

Who knows how aggressive we’ll see Detroit today, but we know that the 2nd day of the NHL Draft typically comes with a flurry of smaller moves, whether it be trading up or trading back. I’m not sure that I personally see any players worth trading up for, but it’s bound to happen, whether it’s Detroit or not. Regardless of what happens, we’re here all day to track the picks, trades, and give you instant analysis.