Quick Hits: The Too Many Timeouts Edition

In Red Wings Land

Like second-round pick Shai Buium, Mazur will be attending the University of Denver this fall, along with recent draft pick, defenseman Antti Tuomisto. “I know Shai from coming in together as the freshman class, he’s actually been my roomate this summer,” Mazur said. “I got to know him well. It’s special that both of us were drafted by the same organization.”

Antti Tuomisto will be joining the pair at the University of Denver.

Yzerman confirms no dev camp for the Red Wings, but TC Prospect tournament is in the plans — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 24, 2021

Steve Yzerman expects both Lucas Raymond & Jonathan Berggren to be at Red Wings training camp. Adds that the plan is to keep Berggren in North America next season. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) July 24, 2021

The #LGRW prospects attending the 2021 WJC Summer Showcase in Plymouth:



Shai Buium

Carter Mazur

Red Savage

Cross Hanas

Theodor Niederbach

William Wallinder

Eemil Viro



Dates & links to live streams: https://t.co/LWE6aMF70J pic.twitter.com/WrzovaUSxS — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) July 24, 2021

Around the League

“If we’re in a position where we feel that there’s value and we feel it’s going to help our franchise, than we’ll make certain decisions,” Adams said. “It’s the same for the way we look at all players, it’s just different conversations, but that’s how we’re viewing it.”

Buffalo did well enough in their other trades that not getting stupid value for Eichel over the draft isn’t that big of a deal but considering how done with each other both sides seems by this point, they’ll need to get something done.