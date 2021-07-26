Red Wings extend RFA Gustav Lindström for two years

With the NHL free agency period opening up in just two days, the Red Wings today announced one of their many restricted free agents is back under contract with the team.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with defenseman Gustav Lindstrom on a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/fXn6O7Xx9A — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 26, 2021

While the team didn’t announce the specifics, the 22-year old will have an AAV of $850K and will see him with arbitration eligibility as a restricted free agent again in summer 2023.

Lindström has all of 29 games played in the NHL but has acquitted himself well enough with the organization that they used a protection slot on him during the expansion draft. Lindström is by no means small but he doesn’t play a physical style. He’s a very good passer who sees the ice well and is calm with the puck in his own zone.

Detroit currently has 14 roster spots spoken for and $36.7M in cap space. Notable free agents include Tyler Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrána, Adam Erne, Filip Hronek, and Givani Smith.